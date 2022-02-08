Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.
As states across the country begin to relax their indoor mask mandates amid a decline in Covid case numbers, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the new measures might be coming too soon.
Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced Monday that masks will soon no longer be required in schools. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom will let the state’s indoor masking mandate end for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, although schoolchildren and the unvaccinated will still need to wear masks.
But according to data from the CDC, people in more than 3,200 counties — or 99 percent of the country — should be wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC suggests wearing masks in places where the new case rate is higher than 50 cases per 100,000, or the testing positivity rate exceeds 8 percent.
The CDC issued its latest masking guidance last July amid the delta variant surge. The guidance has remained in place since then, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Feb. 2 that hospitalization and death rates were key factors in the continuing recommendations.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC Chicago Friday that mask mandates were part of a multi-layered strategy to keep kids safe in schools, combined with vaccinations among staff and students and proper ventilation in schools.
“When you put all of those things together, the school system has been really quite safe for children, with few exceptions," Fauci said.
"So before we start talking about pulling back on them, let's get the dynamic of the virus in the community low enough so that we can feel safe in pulling back on the requirement for children to wear masks."
Currently, about three dozen states and territories do not have statewide mask mandates.