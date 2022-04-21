Steelers' Dwayne Haskins was going to get gas when he was fatally struck on interstate, wife says in 911 calls

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was walking to get gas on a Florida interstate when he was fatally struck by a dump truck this month, his wife said in 911 calls authorities released Wednesday.

In the calls, which were released by the Florida Highway Patrol, Kalabrya Haskins can be heard telling an emergency operator that her husband had been stuck on the side of a highway when he went to get fuel, according to audio published by NBC Miami.

Kalabrya Haskins was in Pittsburgh but had been on the phone with her husband, who told her he’d call her back when he returned, the station reported.

"I kept calling and kept calling," she can be heard telling the operator. "He wasn't answering. I just want somebody to go in the area to see his car's there, if he's OK."

"That's just not like him for him to not call me back," she says.

The operator responds: "I don't want you to panic, but I'm going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway, but I can't confirm if that's your husband or not."

Other panicked 911 callers can be heard describing the April 9 collision on Interstate 595 in West Palm Beach.

Haskins, 24, was trying to cross the highway's westbound lanes around 6:30 a.m. when the truck struck him.

After the initial collision, a Subaru Outback also hit Haskins, according to a crash report released Wednesday.

Haskins, a former star quarterback at Ohio State University and first-round draft pick, was pronounced dead at the scene.