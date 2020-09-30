Steelers-Titans game postponed after several positive coronavirus tests

The NFL postponed the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game, set for Nashville on Sunday, after several players on the home side tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The NFL said it needs more days for additional testing and hopes to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday.

Sunday would have matched two of the NFL's seven undefeated teams in this fourth weekend of competition.

The NFL and its players union revealed on Tuesday that three players and five staffers with the Titans tested positive for coronavirus, forcing Tennessee and the Minnesota Vikings off the practice field.

Both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings, who played host this past Sunday in Minneapolis, had suspended all "in-person club activities," according to the joint statement.

