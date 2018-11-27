Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

A driver's GPS apparently steered her wrong, leading her to drive on railroad tracks in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, on the night before Thanksgiving, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver, who was from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, about 23 miles from Duquesne, told authorities she was only following her GPS, according to the Duquesne Police Department's Facebook page.

"The female was 100 percent sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making," authorities said on Facebook.

Police found the driver after responding to dispatch about a vehicle on the railroad tracks. She was given a ticket for careless driving and her car was towed from the tracks.