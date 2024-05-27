Steph and Ayesha Curry welcome fourth baby and reveal his name

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s family has expanded again!

The couple welcomed their fourth child, son Caius Chai Curry, on Saturday, May 11.

They announced his birth more than two weeks later in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 26.

In their joint post on social media, the couple shared a black and white photo of the newly minted mom-of-four holding her newborn son’s hand.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” they wrote in the caption. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

Back in March, Ayesha Curry visited Studio 1A with her bestie, Lindsay Lohan, to promote their new Netflix movie, “Irish Wish,” and Ayesha shared details on her family news, as well.

“Ayesha, can we just say, ‘Congratulations’?” Jenna Bush Hager asked Ayesha.

“We have an announcement to make!” added Hoda Kotb.

“Yes,” said Ayesha. “Baby number four.”

Hoda asked what made Ayesha and Steph decide to expand their family.

Ayesha said that she felt like “someone was missing. I’d be loading up the car, or setting the dinner table, and I’d be like, ‘I feel like we shouldn’t call it at three.’ And he was like, ‘Music to my ears,’” said Ayesha.

“He would want ten kids,” she joked. “Easy for him to say, right?”

Ayesha added, “Everything’s just feeling so balanced, so we’re really excited.”

Each of their children had slightly different reactions to the news.

Curry said Riley, her 11-year-old, is “skeptical but excited, but just kind of like, ‘Another one.’” Ayesha described 8-year-old Ryan as being very “physical,” so she keeps an eye on her mom’s growing belly. Canon, her 5-year-old, is “enamored with everything” and constantly asking how big the baby is.

Several of her fans wondered if her baby-on-the-way would arrive in July, as did her all three of their older children.

It seems to be a special month for the family as Ayesha and her Golden State Warriors star husband also tied the knot in July 2011. They welcomed daughter Riley, 11, in July 2012; daughter Ryan, 8, in July 2015; and son Canon, 5, in July 2018.

Read on to learn more about the Currys and their kids.

Riley Elizabeth Curry, 11

Curry’s pregnancy news on March 1 comes less than a year after she revealed that she regretted not shielding oldest child Riley from the public eye.

“When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become,” Ayesha said told Insider.

“If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it,” added the mom, who began taking Riley to public events, including her dad’s NBA games and press conferences, when she was just 2.

“But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We’re bringing our kid along.’”

Riley seems to have inherited her mom’s love of cooking and began displaying her talents in the kitchen a few years ago. Riley used to appear on “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen,” the Food Network show her mom hosted in 2016-2017.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see what path she takes because she can throw down in the kitchen already,” Ayesha Curry told People in June 2022.

“She made us this chicken piccata the other night from scratch,” the proud mom continued. “I did absolutely nothing. People were hitting me up like, ‘That was fake, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Absolutely not, no.’ She did it from start to finish and it was absolutely delicious. I was so proud I could cry.”

The following year, Riley’s dad revealed that his daughter also has athletic ability and is “super into volleyball.”

“So she’s found something she loves, and she’s passionate about it, and she loves to work at it,” Steph Curry told People in July 2023.

The same month, Ayesha wished Riley a happy 11th birthday on Instagram.

“My first born is 11!!! We can’t believe it. Time has just flown by. I am so proud of my sweet, smart, talented, captivating big girl. It’s a joy being her mama. Riley Roo is 11!” she wrote.

Ryan Carson Curry, 8

Like her older sister, the couple’s younger daughter, Ryan, melts fans’ hearts when she attends her dad’s NBA games.

Ayesha celebrated Ryan’s 8th birthday in July 2023 by sharing a few photos the little girl celebrating on Instagram.

“My baby girl is 8 today!!! I remember the day she was born like it was yesterday... My little night time baby. Full of energy, spunk, love and charisma. This girl makes our world go round. My Ryan. My (butterfly emoji).”

Her dad shared a birthday tribute a few days later. “A little late on the post, but This. Is. 8!” he wrote alongside a photo of his little girl.

Ayesha shared more of Ryan’s personality in a sweet tribute on her 7th birthday in July 2022.

“Our baby girl is 7! She is compassionate, head strong, caring, smart, beyond loving and certainly beats to her own drum! We love our little butterfly. @stephencurry30 and I are so proud,” she wrote alongside several pics of Ryan celebrating with birthday cake while wearing a cute beret.

Canon W. Jack Curry, 5

The couple’s third child, son Canon, turned 5 in July 2023.

Ayesha shared several photos on Instagram of little Canon in honor of his birthday, writing, “Our baby boy is FIVE today! Our headstrong, courageous, smart, loving Canon Jack. Where does the time go?!”

Canon’s dad also posted a pic of his little boy, writing, “Keep shining Young Wolf!! #5,” and added a praying hands emoji.

In November 2018, Ayesha opened up to People about Canon’s name. “France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name’s actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack,” she said.

The mom of three added that she and her husband actually discussed naming one of their kids Canon on their honeymoon.

“We fell in love with the name. We didn’t know anybody with that name, and we thought it was special,” she said. “So seven years later, we finally got to use it.”

Caius Chai Curry

The couple welcomed their youngest child, son Caius, on May 11, 2024.

Ayesha showed off her baby bump in a cover story for Sweet July‘s first digital edition called “The Village Issue.”

She explained what it was like to learn she was pregnant with her fourth child at 34, and she said it was “interesting” to see the way her doctor explained her pregnancy on paper.

“Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild,” she said. “I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

On March 1, Ayesha and Sweet July both shared an image of the cover on Instagram. In matching captions, they said the issue would explore “the gamut of our most cherished relationships,” as she “excitedly announces her growing family.”