The deaths of two stepsisters whose bodies were found beneath a Georgia bridge were ruled homicides, authorities said Thursday.

Vanita Richardson, 19, and Trevena Clarece Campbell, 31, were found dead Wednesday under the Etowah Bridge in Rome, a city northwest of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

It isn’t clear how the women died, and the bureau didn’t describe the manner of the bodies when they were found. But in a news release, authorities asked people who were traveling in the area between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday to contact investigators if they saw anything suspicious.

Citing a family friend, NBC affiliate WXAI reported that the two were stepsisters.

In a statement, Floyd County Schools said Richardson was set to graduate from Armuchee High School in Rome on Saturday.

“Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future,” the school said. “Even throughout the school closures, Vanita's passing is felt by all. In particular, the staff members whose lives she touched with her caring personality and big heart.”

The family friend, who grew up with Campbell, told WXAI that she was a “loving, caring person. And I’m heartbroken.”