Steve Bannon disinvited from New Yorker Festival after backlash

In a statement, editor David Remnick said he would interview Bannon in "a more traditionally journalistic setting" in the future.
Steve Bannon in Prague on May 22, 2018.Sean Gallup / Getty Images file

The controversial former White House strategist who was scheduled to headline the New Yorker Festival next month, Steve Bannon, was disinvited from the event on Monday after a growing backlash.

In a statement, editor David Remnick said he would interview Bannon in "a more traditionally journalistic setting" in the future.

The decision came after high-profile festival guests, including director Judd Apatow and comedian John Mulaney, said they would drop out of the event if Bannon participated.

