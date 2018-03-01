Steve Bannon disinvited from New Yorker Festival after backlash

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The controversial former White House strategist who was scheduled to headline the New Yorker Festival next month, Steve Bannon, was disinvited from the event on Monday after a growing backlash.

In a statement, editor David Remnick said he would interview Bannon in "a more traditionally journalistic setting" in the future.

The decision came after high-profile festival guests, including director Judd Apatow and comedian John Mulaney, said they would drop out of the event if Bannon participated.