Steve Buscemi punched while walking in New York City

Acclaimed actor Steve Buscemi was walking in New York City last week when an assaulter allegedly punched him in broad daylight on a Manhattan street.

The assault occurred just before noon on Wednesday, according to the city’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

Police arrived at the scene to find Buscemi, 66, with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. He was in stable condition when emergency services transported the actor to a local hospital, where he received treatment.

An investigation into the alleged attacker remains ongoing, the DCPI stated, as no arrests have yet been made.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist wrote in an email statement. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner is known for his roles in HBO shows “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” and for his versatility across dozens of movies in his decadeslong career.

The seemingly random attack is the latest in a string of bizarre incidents in which New York City pedestrians — including several celebrities and influencers — have been attacked while walking on the street.

In March, actor and fellow former “Boardwalk Empire” cast member Michael Stuhlbarg was also attacked while walking through Central Park. Xavier Israel, 27, had allegedly thrown a rock that hit him in the back of the head, police told reporters, and Stuhlbarg had reportedly chased him out of the park before Israel was arrested and charged with assault.

Multiple women in the city have also taken to TikTok in recent months to share stories of their own assaults while returning home from class, while traveling to work and while walking a dog, among other occasions. At least two of the women online described suspects with similar characteristics.