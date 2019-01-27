Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 27, 2019, 6:31 AM GMT / Updated Jan. 27, 2019, 8:58 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

Steve Martin returned to "Saturday Night Live" this week to display his version of former adviser to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone.

Stone was charged with suspicion of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering this week as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson, played by Alex Moffat, portrayed Stone, a sometimes weight lifter, as a man so old and decrepit that he's "barely able to post shirtless photos of his jacked body."

Stone was enthused about his predicament and noted all the radio and television appearances he made after being arrested.

"I mean seven felonies — one, two — I can’t even count that high," he said. "How cool is that?"

He said he started a crowdfunding effort based on a phrase people have been shouting at him: "Hey Roger, go fund yourself."

He also directed a key set of words, close to Martin's own catchphrase of "excuse me," at the president: "Pardon me!"

Carlson also invited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to address criticism of his suggestion that workers impacted by the shutdown could take out bank loans.

Ross, a real-life billionaire played on "SNL" by Kate McKinnon, had more advice for those impacted by the shutdown that ended Friday.

"They could have liquidated some of their stocks or sold one of their paintings," he said. "I mean even if they sold a lesser Picasso, it’s still going to get you through a week or two of yacht maintenance."

He also suggested that those who own horses could have them "attend public school."

News segment "Weekend Update" continued to skewer the Trump administration, especially its role in a partial government shutdown that achieved none of Trump's goals.

Co-host Colin Jost took aim at the 21-day restart of federal operations.

"We're basically treating our government like it's a trial period for a Hulu subscription," he said.

He also said the shutdown was unsuccessful by every measure, especially considering the airport delays that resulted when unpaid air traffic controllers stayed home.

"You know you’ve failed as a president when you’ve somehow made La Guardia worse," he said.

Co-host Michael Che said liberals were too quick to celebrate Trump's defeat at the hands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, who did not budge on Trump's demand for border wall funding.

"The man is still one tweet away from calling a national state of emergency and bringing back slavery," he said. "Act like he’s still crazy."

Che suggested that people should tweet positive reinforcement at the president, including messages such as, "Who's a good boy."

The co-host also had some more fun with Stone, noting that some conservatives and libertarians decried the level of law enforcement force on display when he was arrested at his home early Friday.

"Finally this is all I've been waiting for," Che said. "Old white dudes getting dragged out their cribs like dope dealers."

James McAvoy, who's starring in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan-directed thriller "Glass," was the night's host. Meek Mill was the musical guest.