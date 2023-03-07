Stolen alligator returned to Texas zoo after 20 years

An 8-foot alligator believed to have been taken from a Texas zoo two decades ago and kept as a pet was recently returned to the zoo, officials said last week.

The alligator was brought back to the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels, the zoo and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on social media.

The zoo said in a video posted Friday that it got a call from the wildlife department about the alligator. It is believed the alligator was stolen when it was an egg or a hatchling by a person who had been a zoo volunteer decades ago, the zoo said.

Texas game wardens discovered the alligator, which has been named Tewa, at a home in Caldwell County, south of Austin, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The owner was given two citations, according to the station. Reports did not name the person who had the alligator.

Game wardens reported Tewa was happy in her new habitat. She was being introduced to the other alligators and will live out her life at the facility, the zoo said in the video.

The zoo and the wildlife department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.