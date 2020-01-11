Stomach illness outbreak prompts major clean-up at Yosemite National Park

“The park is reminding all employees and visitors to wash their hands frequently," said Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman.
Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, California.
Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, California. Marcus Yam / LA Times via Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Associated Press

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite National Park’s food service areas after at least a dozen people have fallen ill with stomach issues.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems this month.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal officials said they haven’t identified the illness or the origin of the outbreak. Park officials said those who had gotten sick are getting better or already recovered.

Federal officials were working with Aramark, the concessionaire that operates Yosemite’s restaurants, snack shops and hotels, to clean up and disinfect food service facilities in the park, including the famous Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said.

Related

News

NewsFood trucks and Amazon deliveries in national parks? Not so fast, some visitors say.

“The park is reminding all employees and visitors to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they experience any symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness,” Gediman said in a statement.

A message seeking comment from a spokesman for Aramark has not been returned.

Aramark received numerous complaints from visitors about poor food quality, shuttle service and other services since it began managing Yosemite’s concessions four years ago.

The Ahwahnee Hotel lost its prestigious four-diamond rating by AAA, a distinction the luxury hotel held since 1991, and is now listed as a three-diamond hotel. Visitors to the hotel at the foot of the iconic Half Dome have included Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. presidents.

Associated Press