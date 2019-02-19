Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 19, 2019, 12:21 AM GMT By Doha Madani

A winter storm is expected to begin in the Rocky Mountains on Monday evening and head east, bringing rain and possible flooding to the southeastern U.S.

The storm system is forecast to begin in the southern and central Rockies, with rain over lower elevations of the Southwest that will change to snow by Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the Central Plains and Rockies will likely dip 15 to 26 degrees below average, the National Weather Service said.

Snowfall from two to six inches is expected from the Central Plains to the Midwest on Tuesday, and is forecat for the Great Lakes and Northeast on Wednesday.

Forecasters say there could be potential for more than four inches of heavy snow in the Mid-Atlantic region as well on Wednesday. The snow may turn in to a mix of slush and rain.

Winter weather alerts were issued for Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

The new storm comes just two weeks after the U.S. was hit by a deadly polar vortex. Harsh, frigid weather during the vortex was connected to multiple deaths.