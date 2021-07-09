Storm rips through Jacksonville, tears roof off business in scary video footage

Hurricane-force winds tore the roof off a Jacksonville, Florida business on Thursday as a nearby surveillance camera captured the scary scene.

The footage was shot by Secur-Net USA, Inc., a video surveillance company, and captured the roof being blown off Cannon's Towing, which is just around the corner.

The video was time stamped at 4:49 p.m. EDT on Thursday, which coincides with tropical storm Elsa and its accompanying supercell thunderstorms ripping through Duval County, Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Reps for Cannon's Towing could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Jim Youngblood, owner of Secur-Net USA, said he's grateful his staff wasn't hurt in the storm.

"We saw it coming down the street and hunkered down," Youngblood told WTLV, an NBC affiliate in Jacksonville.

"Always grateful nobody was injured as there were employees in the building at the time. The business was built to withstand a Category 3 hurricane so it's pretty beefed up."