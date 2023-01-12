Storms relentlessly hit California; Oakland soaked with year of rain in span of months

Water-logged Californians will have to endure several more days of rain, as new storms line up in the Pacific to pound the Golden State with unprecedented precipitation, forecasters said Thursday.
The Bay Area and Central Coast have been particularly hard hit, with rain falling on San Francisco for 15 out of 18 days between Christmas through Wednesday.
Oakland International Airport, a focal point of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area region, has received almost a year's worth of rain in just these past 3 1/2 months.
From Oct. 1 through Wednesday, that neighborhood of East Oakland received 17.85 inches of rain when a normal year accounts for 18.7 inches of rainfall.
A brief respite from rain in the Central Coast is allowing rescuers in San Luis Obispo County to continue their search on Thursday for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters on Monday.
Kyle was being driven to kindergarten that day by her mother when they hit a rainwater-filled dip in the road and their car was swept off its wheels.
“Every day gets harder, because we just don’t have answers,” the boy's father, Brian Doan, told NBC News on Wednesday. “It is what it is.”
Any break from rain on Thursday will only be temporary as three new systems are lined up in the Pacific Ocean and moving toward California in coming days.
- The first storm is due to hit the far northwest corner of California and coastal Oregon and Washington on Thursday and continue through Friday.
- A second system could impact the entire state on Saturday and Sunday.
- And a third storm could be the strongest of this set and hit the state Sunday night and last through much of Tuesday, bringing high wind gusts and rainfall. Much of California will receive between and inch and 4 inches with some pockets being struck with up to 8 inches in this time frame.
The state's Office of Emergency Services has positioned "swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California," the agency said in a statement on Thursday.
State officials urged Californians to be ready for mudslides that could even make staying in their homes unsafe.
“With a brief lull today across most of California, another strong winter storm resumes on Friday with significant rainfall and snow and extends through the weekend,” the agency said.
“The public is urged to be on the lookout for potential flooding and mudslides in areas recently burned by wildfires. A debris flow can take homes off their foundations and carry items such as vegetation, large boulders, and cars.”
This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.