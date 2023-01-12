Storms relentlessly hit California; Oakland soaked with year of rain in span of months

Water-logged Californians will have to endure several more days of rain, as new storms line up in the Pacific to pound the Golden State with unprecedented precipitation, forecasters said Thursday.

The Bay Area and Central Coast have been particularly hard hit, with rain falling on San Francisco for 15 out of 18 days between Christmas through Wednesday.

Oakland International Airport, a focal point of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area region, has received almost a year's worth of rain in just these past 3 1/2 months.

From Oct. 1 through Wednesday, that neighborhood of East Oakland received 17.85 inches of rain when a normal year accounts for 18.7 inches of rainfall.

Kyle Doan. San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office via Twitter

A brief respite from rain in the Central Coast is allowing rescuers in San Luis Obispo County to continue their search on Thursday for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters on Monday.

Kyle was being driven to kindergarten that day by her mother when they hit a rainwater-filled dip in the road and their car was swept off its wheels.

“Every day gets harder, because we just don’t have answers,” the boy's father, Brian Doan, told NBC News on Wednesday. “It is what it is.”

Rescuers search Wednesday for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters, near San Miguel, Calif. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP

Any break from rain on Thursday will only be temporary as three new systems are lined up in the Pacific Ocean and moving toward California in coming days.