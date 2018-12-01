Stormy Daniels arrested at strip club, charged with sex offenses

Breaking News Emails
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump and is suing the president, was arrested during a performance at an Ohio strip club, her lawyer said early Thursday.
Michael Avenatti told NBC News that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was touched in a nonsexual manner while on stage.
In an interview with MSNBC, Avenatti alleged Daniels was the victim of a "sting operation" that involved "multiple officers."
"They asked her if they could place their face in between her breasts while she was performing on stage," Avenatti said, referring to the officers. "The undercover officers were female."
An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that Daniels had been charged with three misdemeanor sex offenses.
Sirens Gentlemen's Club in Columbus confirmed that Daniels had performed there on Wednesday night.
Avenatti said that undercover vice officers arrested Daniels after she was touched by the customer.
“We are confident she will be cleared of all charges,” Avenatti said.
Daniels left the police station around 6 a.m. ET after posting $6,000 in bail, Avenatti said, adding that he would enter a not guilty plea on her behalf and that she would leave the state Thursday afternoon.
NBC News reported in April that Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators as part of their criminal investigation into Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep the encounter secret shortly before the presidential election.
Cohen has said he made the payment. In May, Trump said Daniels was paid to stop "false and extortionist accusations" she made about a sexual encounter with him. Trump has forcefully denied the affair.
Daniels has filed two lawsuits against Trump, one to get out of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in October 2016 ahead of the November presidential election in exchange for the $130,000, and another for defamation.