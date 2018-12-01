Stormy Daniels arrested at strip club, charged with sex offenses

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump and is suing the president, was arrested during a performance at an Ohio strip club, her lawyer said early Thursday.

Stephanie Clifford, who is also known as Stormy Daniels, in a police booking photo released Thursday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Michael Avenatti told NBC News that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was touched in a nonsexual manner while on stage.

In an interview with MSNBC, Avenatti alleged Daniels was the victim of a "sting operation" that involved "multiple officers."

"They asked her if they could place their face in between her breasts while she was performing on stage," Avenatti said, referring to the officers. "The undercover officers were female."