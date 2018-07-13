Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, undeterred by her arrest at an Ohio strip club the night prior, was back dancing overnight — this time at a different club, and without any physical contact with patrons.

Daniels — who claims she had sex with Donald Trump more than a decade ago — was arrested Thursday morning after she allegedly thrust undercover police officers' faces into her bare breasts during a Wednesday night show at Sirens Gentlemen's Club, in Columbus.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, called the arrest a setup and an "absurd use of law enforcement resources." Prosecutors on Thursday dropped charges against Daniels, who was released on $6,000 bail around daybreak Thursday.

Not missing a beat, Daniels got back onstage, opting to perform early Friday at Vanity Gentlemen's Club, also in Columbus. She again bared her breasts during the 20-minute performance, but did not physically interact with any patrons.

A host had told the 100 or so patrons, "no phones, no photography, no touching!" the Associated Press reported. Dollar bills were thrown onto the stage as Daniel performed.

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is embroiled in a legal battle with Trump, who she says she had a sexual encounter with in 2006, when he was married. Trump has denied the affair. Daniels has said she was paid $130,000 about a month before the 2016 election by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about the claims. Daniels is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

The appearance that led to her arrest was her first at Sirens. She was booked under a decade-old state law, the Community Defense Act, which says dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses in Ohio are prohibited from touching customers, and vice versa.

But prosecutors dropped the case because the law only applies to regular performers at a club.

Two other dancers were arrested with Daniels. It is unclear whether charges will be pursued against them.

Police called the sting, which involved multiple undercover officers, both male and female, a routine operation.

Avenatti said it left his client "traumatized and rattled."

Daniels, capitalizing on her fame from the Trump lawsuit, is currently on a nationwide tour, performing at various strip clubs.