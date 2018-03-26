The White House denies allegations of an affair and any involvement in threats. "The President doesn't believe that any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview are accurate," said spokesman Raj Shah.

Michael Cohen, the president's personal attorney, sent the email to Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented Clifford when she signed a 2016 nondisclosure agreement in exchange for $130,000.

"It is my understanding that Ms. Clifford has or is seeking the advice of additional counsel regarding the above matter," Cohen wrote.

The "above matter" was outlined in the subject line: "PP -vs- DD NDA" — shorthand for the agreement between "Peggy Peterson" and "David Dennison," which Avenatti says are aliases for Clifford and Trump.

The email went on to say that an exhibit to the agreement that discloses their identities "is deemed Attorneys Eyes Only; specifically naming only you and I."

"Under no circumstances should you forward this document or the exhibits to anyone without my express written consent," Cohen added.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill on Sept. 19, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

He signed the email: "Michael D. Cohen, Esq., Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump."

Clifford did hire Avenatti and then filed a lawsuit arguing the 2016 agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Cohen has said that Trump didn't need to sign the agreement because he wasn't a party to the deal. The only parties, he has said, were Clifford and a company he created to pay her a $130,000 settlement just before the election.

But Avenatti says the subject line of the Feb. 22 email shows that's not the case.

"Cohen himself described the agreement in the email as one with DD (Donald Trump) — which is directly contrary to what he has said in the past publicly," Avenatti said.

Avenatti said the email also shows that "as late as one month ago, Cohen was continuing to take steps to prevent my client from getting a new attorney to help her exercise her rights."

And, he added, "Cohen was acting as counsel to Mr. Trump when he was attempting to silence her."