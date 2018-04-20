Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti is ready for his star turn

While Daniels has been the star of the saga, Avenatti has become a media darling, appearing on cable news networks MSNBC and CNN on a near-daily basis. He is scheduled to attend the upcoming White House Correspondents Association dinner on April 28 as a guest of the Associated Press.

In a phone interview, Avenatti, 47, said he had been contacted by many firms about a variety of opportunities.

"I'm very flattered by the outpouring of support and compliments relating to my alleged talent, but at this point I'm far more focused and concerned about seeing this case through to completion and ensuring that justice is done then anything else,” Avenatti said. “There will be plenty of time for other things to focus on when, and if, we are successful."

He added: "Make no mistake we're going to keep our eyes on the prize: truth and justice."

In addition to his public appearances, Avenatti has gone after Trump on the president’s preferred turf: Twitter.

Avenatti’s account has been particularly active recently, tweeting about his client and Trump multiple times per day.

In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation). LOL. #xmas #hanukkah #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018

Daniels and Avenatti have rarely missed an opportunity to speak in front of cameras — a strategy that has kept the pair in the news cycle despite any number of other ongoing scandals. The payment to Daniels recently led to a raid from the FBI on Cohen’s office and hotel room, during which a variety of documents were seized. When Cohen appeared in court on Monday in relation to those documents, Daniels spoke outside the courtroom about how Cohen had behaved as if he was above the law. Avenatti was at her side.

Avenatti’s biography on his website notes that he’s worked on cases involving socialite Paris Hilton, actor Jim Carrey, singer Christina Aguilera and musician Don Henley. While at Los Angeles firm Greene Broillet & Wheeler, Avenatti’s bio notes that he worked on “a successful idea theft lawsuit involving the [NBC] reality show ‘The Apprentice’ and its producer, Mark Burnett, as well as Donald Trump.” He went on to form law firm Eagan Avenatti in 2007.

Avenatti and Daniels have concocted a crafty stream of stories to feed the media and keep the spotlight on the adult film star. On Tuesday, the two released a sketch of the man who Daniels says warned her in a Las Vegas car park in 2011 not to make trouble for Trump.

The stunt was enough to get Trump to acknowledge Daniels and her allegations for the first time, calling the sketch a "con job" in a tweet on Wednesday.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

James Heidenry, editorial director at Bauer Publishing’s entertainment group, which includes the celebrity-driven magazine In Touch that had the first interview with Daniels, said Avenatti was yet to make a media misstep and has maximized exposure for his client — and himself.

"It's fascinating to watch him every night on all the shows,” Heidenry said. “In addition, he's been able to ratchet up the interest week-to-week. He's done a masterful job. It could have easily died on the vine.

"He's been beating Trump on Twitter at his own game,” Heidenry said. “Avenatti is the ringmaster and Trump is the tiger."