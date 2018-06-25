Prosecutors cancel meeting with Stormy Daniels, her lawyer says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal prosecutors in New York canceled a planned meeting with adult film star Stormy Daniels as part of their criminal investigation into President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, Daniels' attorney said late Sunday night.

Multiple people familiar with the matter had previously told NBC News that Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — was scheduled to meet with the prosecutors Monday in Manhattan. But her attorney, Michael Avenatti, told NBC News that prosecutors from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York told him that they were calling off the meeting, which he said had been scheduled for weeks, because the news media had found out about it and there would be cameras outside.

Avenatti said that he offered to hold the meeting at another location of prosecutors' choosing but that it hadn't been rescheduled.

"This is unheard of," he said separately on Twitter. "We remain willing to cooperate but something isn't right ..."

Cohen, 51, hasn't been charged with any crimes. The FBI raided his office and hotel room in April and is believed to be seeking information about a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement related to an affair she has alleged to have had with Trump.

NBC News reported in April that Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the meeting, which was first reported by The Washington Post.