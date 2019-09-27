Breaking News Emails
Porn star Stormy Daniels settled her lawsuit against the city of Columbus, Ohio, over her arrest last year at a strip club, officials said Friday.
Daniels will receive $450,000 and drop all claims made in her federal civil complaint against the city, according to her attorney, Chase Mallory, and a spokeswoman for City Attorney Zach Klein.
Her lawyer said that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, could have reached a settlement for more than $450,000, but she was satisfied with changes implemented by the Columbus Police Department following her arrest.
“That’s the only reason she agreed to settle the case for what she did,” Mallory told NBC News. “Her main goal was to make sure people weren’t going to be treated like she was going forward.”
Mallory credited both the Columbus police chief, Thomas Quinlan, and the city attorney's office, saying, “They have really done a great job of addressing the problems here.”
The settlement still has to be formally approved by the City Council at its next meeting Oct. 7.
“All parties agreed that a settlement of $450,000 was fair, given the facts and circumstances involved," Klein's spokeswoman, Meredith Tucker, said.
Police arrested Daniels on July 11, 2018, at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club on misdemeanor charges of inappropriately touching customers. The charges were quickly dropped.
Daniels' lawsuit accused police of staging the arrest in a bid to protect President Donald Trump. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago.