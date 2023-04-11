'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, 20, appear to announce engagement

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and actor Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, appeared to announce their engagement on Tuesday.

Brown, 19, posted a black and white picture of herself in Bongiovi's embrace on the beach and wearing a large stone on her ring finger.

"I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," the British actor wrote on Instagram, apparently referencing Taylor Swift's "Lover."

And on Bongiovi’s Instagram, he posted two color pictures from what looks like the same beach scene, above the one-word caption "forever" with a white heart emoji.

In one image, Bongiovi, 20, has his arms around Brown while the other shows him gazing at her.

Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

The actors made their relationship official, in entertainment terms, by appearing together on the red carpet ahead of last year's British Academy Film Awards.

Brown is best known for her work in the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things," which has garnered her two Emmy Award nominations.

She's also well connected to the "Enola Holmes" franchise on Netflix, serving as both the star and producer of the movies.

Bongiovi is among four children of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame father and mother Dorothea Hurley.