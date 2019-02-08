Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 10:48 PM GMT By David K. Li

An Illinois woman is suing Holland America, claiming she suffered severe neurological damage because her cruise did not airlift her after she had a stroke.

Lila Graciela Kohn Gale now struggles to walk and talk and lives in a nursing home in Highland Park, Illinois, husband John Gale told NBC Chicago.

"They were careless, inefficient and heartless," John Gale said of the Holland America Line cruise.

A spokeswoman for the Seattle-based cruise line declined to discuss Gale's lawsuit. "Out of respect for the family involved, we decline the opportunity to comment," the spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.

The couple was on board Holland America's MS Zuiderdam, when it pushed off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at about 4 p.m. on March 21, 2018, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Seattle by Gale's son, acting on her behalf.