Student arrested after bringing AR-15, ammunition to a Phoenix high school, police say

Police arrested a student after he allegedly brought an AR-15 and ammunition to a Phoenix high school on Friday, authorities said.

The student is facing "serious felony charges" after allegedly bringing the semi-automatic rifle — the weapon behind a dozen of the 21 deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. since 2006 — to Bostrom High School, where he was arrested in the main office around 1 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities also allegedly found more ammunition in the student's backpack and lunch box, according to the police department.

The student is in custody, and the police department's crime gun intelligence unit is investigating alongside school and district officials, according to the news release from Phoenix police, who have not publicly identified the student.

"We commend those who originally reported the possibility of a weapon on school grounds to adults on campus who immediately called police," a statement from the police department said.

It was not immediately clear who reported the student to police, how the student obtained the gun and ammunition, exactly what charges he is facing, how much prison time he could face if convicted or if his guardians could face any charges.

A representative for the Phoenix Police Department could not immediately be reached by phone Saturday, and the department did not immediately respond to questions sent via e-mail.

NBC affiliate KPNX reported that the student is 15-years-old and that the school went into lockdown as the arrest unfolded Friday. NBC News has not independently confirmed those details.

In a statement provided to KPNX, a representative for the school district said: “We are grateful to those who reported this incident to trusted adults. We also thank our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone was safe, and the Phoenix Police Department for responding immediately."

Representatives of the Phoenix Union High School District could not immediately be reached by phone or email Saturday.

The school district describes Bostrom High School as an “alternative center” that provides a “small school environment that focuses on student-centered learning while simultaneously supporting the whole student.”

Arizona does not ban semi-automatic rifles, but prohibits minors from buying or possessing a gun without written consent from a parent or guardian, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a nonprofit gun control advocacy group. The state also bans firearms on school grounds, except by those authorized to carry them or for use in approved school programs, according to the Giffords Law Center.

The Phoenix incident comes just days after an 18-year-old shooter in New Mexico used three weapons — including an AR-15 — to fatally shoot three elderly women: Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73 and her mother Gwendolyn Schofield, 97. The shooter was killed by police on Monday following his deadly rampage.

As mass shootings have increased, calls have intensified to place restrictions around sales of semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15, which was originally created for military use and is now copied by a variety of manufacturers under different names.

With their ability to fire bullets at a fast speed, AR-15s are known to inflict extensive damage to the human body and are more likely to be deadly than other firearms are.

Washington state banned semi-automatic rifles last month, becoming the ninth state with such a ban, plus Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. President Joe Biden has called for a national semi-automatic weapons ban in light of the increase in mass killings.