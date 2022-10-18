Student arrested for making threats in Uvalde, Texas, police say

A 16-year-old student was arrested after making threats toward another juvenile in Uvalde, Texas, police said.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement it learned of a threat on social media via the STOPit app, a platform for students and parents to report threats anonymously, on Monday night and reported it to police.

After receiving the report at 9 p.m., Uvalde police and Texas Department of Public Safety officers "immediately" made contact with the suspect and parents at their residence, police said in a news release.

The teen “admitted” to threatening another juvenile on a social media platform, police said. The nature of the threat was not released.

The teen was taken into custody on felony terroristic threat charges and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

The suspect’s name was not released as they are a minor.

Uvalde CISD said it will work with state and local law enforcement agencies in the case.

“We appreciate the swift action taken by both entities to address the situation and remove the threat," the district said.

The incident comes about five months after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed.

The police response to the shooting was met with fierce scrutiny after it was revealed that 1 hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds passed from the time law enforcement entered the building to when the gunman was killed. Nearly 400 officers responded to the scene.

The police department for the school district was suspended earlier this month amid fallout from the response to the shooting.