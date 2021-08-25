Student-athletes required to wear Covid trackers at Washington state high school

A Washington state high school is having some of its student-athletes and coaches wear tracking monitors to trace potential exposure to Covid-19.

Eatonville High School said the devices, or proximity monitors, are for athletes who participate in high-contact and moderate indoor sports including football. Students will have to wear them regardless of their vaccination status at the school in Eatonville, about 60 miles south of Seattle.

"By using the proximity monitors we can immediately determine who might have been exposed to Covid-19," the school said Tuesday on its website. "Athletes and coaches not in contact with the player who tested positive can continue to participate in the sport."

Without the devices, entire teams could possibly be forced to quarantine if a player or coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

The proximity monitors use sensors that track a person's distance to another individual wearing the device as well as the length of time they are around each other. The district paid for the devices with a grant and they will only be worn while players are on the field.

The school said that parents were notified about the devices and were invited to a meeting to get more information on them. Parents had to sign a consent form to allow their children to wear them, the school said.

Some parents, however, have lashed out at the school and said the devices are an invasion.

"They’re putting tracking devices on my kid,” parent Jason Ostendorf told The News Tribune. The newspaper said that the devices will mostly be worn on wrists.

Ostendorf has two children in the school's athletic program; his son is a football player and his daughter plays volleyball. He said he felt like he had no choice but to sign the consent form because he was told that his children would not be able to play otherwise.

“My son has played football since he was in third grade. He’s passionate about the sport," he told the newspaper. "I signed it reluctantly. It’s either that or he doesn’t play. ... It’s not optional. If you don’t sign the waiver, they don’t get to play. You have no choice in the matter.”

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Superintendent Gary Neal said in a letter to parents on Tuesday that the devices will prevent officials from having to unnecessarily remove students from class and sports.

"It allows us to keep more students engaged and involved in class as well as athletic activities. This is a top priority for staff and families here in Eatonville," Neal said. "This school year we can expect numerous changes and for situations to be dynamic."

Some professional sports have already been using a similar device for players. The NFL, NBA and MLB announced that players would wear Kinexon’s SafeZone tags to help contact trace in the event a player tests positive for Covid.

The NFL said the tags, which do not record location and personal data, have been deployed league-wide and must be worn by players and club personnel when at the club facility, during practices, and during team travel.