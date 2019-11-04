Jayson Gonzalez reaches into his car for another box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts for customers in Little Canada, Minn, who ordered online on Oct. 26, 2019. Gonzalez, a Minnesota college student, says Krispy Kreme has told him to stop making doughnut runs to Iowa. Gonzalez told the Pioneer Press he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.

Deanna Weniger / Pioneer Press via AP file