Student who entered a Dallas-area school with a gun is injured after a police shooting, officials say

A student with a gun was injured Monday morning after police in suburban Dallas were called to a charter school on a report of an active shooter, officials said.

Police officers in Mesquite arrived at the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy's middle school and high school campus before 9 a.m. local time and "attempted to negotiate with the subject," according to a statement.

During that time, the person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, Mesquite police said.

No officers, faculty or other students were injured. Students were being reunited with families at a nearby church.

"We're just thankful a tragedy was avoided and nothing worse occurred," Travis Block, a spokesman with the Mesquite Fire Department, said at a news conference.

Students walk out of Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in Mesquite, Texas on Monday. NBC DFW

Mesquite police declined to identify the shooter or describe the injuries, but the school in a statement confirmed the suspect with the gun is a student.

"Everyone on campus is safe and secure," the school said.

