Student injured in stabbing at Indianapolis high school, officials say

One student was injured after a stabbing Wednesday morning at an Indianapolis high school, officials said.

Details on the condition of the injured student were not available, but a notice sent to parents and shared with NBC News indicated the incident occurred at North Central High School, which is part of the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township in the northern section of Indianapolis.

Students in the district returned to school on Aug. 4.

“Due to an unfortunate event this morning at North Central High School where two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife, we are going to release North Central High School students early at 10 AM, today September 8, 2021," officials wrote in the notice.

The student with the knife was apprehended, and the victim received medical attention, according to Ellen Rogers, the district's community relations coordinator.

More information will be released later in the day, she said. School officials were working with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The police department did not have additional comment.