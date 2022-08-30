Student killed, 2 injured after 'pillar' apparently collapses at Lewis & Clark College campus

A student at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, is dead and two others injured after a pillar reportedly collapsed Monday, hours after pupils saw the start of a new school semester.

"We are devastated to report that earlier this evening, a tragic accident occurred on the undergraduate campus in which one of our students was killed and two others were injured," the school said in a statement published online late Monday.

The school said it was working to contact the students' families and would provide more information as it becomes available.

"We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community," it said.

Citing the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau, The Oregonian newspaper reported that the a masonry column had collapsed at the campus, killing the student and injuring the two others.

The student who was killed was a 19-year-old man, The Oregonian reported, while the two students injured were both identified as 18-year-old women. NBC News was not immediately able to verify those details and the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear exactly what time Monday the incident unfolded or what caused the pillar to fall.

In audio published on Broadcastify of the dispatch call to the incident, a dispatcher can be heard saying a "pillar fell down and hit three students."

A responder later says that one patient is dead at the scene, while two others were in "moderate" condition.

According to the Lewis & Clark College semester schedule, Monday, was the first day of the new school semester.

In a Twitter post last week, the school said it had just completed another "first-year move in day" on Wednesday ahead of the new semester.