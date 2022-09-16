Student missing, another hospitalized after rowing boat capsizes in Orlando

One student is missing and another was hospitalized after a rowing team's boat capsized following a likely lightning strike in Orlando, authorities said.

Members of North Orlando Rowing Club were on the water at Lake Fairview before 6 p.m. when, according to preliminary reports, lightning struck in the area, a statement from the Orlando Fire Department said. Five people were on the boat.

One student was brought to AdventHealth Orlando while a dive team searched for the missing student, according to the fire department.

The students are from various schools in Central Florida, officials said. It's unclear how old they are, but NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando reported that middle and high school students were practicing at the time of the apparent lightning strike, according to a North Orlando Rowing Club schedule.

North Orlando Rowing Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.