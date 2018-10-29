Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Authorities say a student shot and wounded another student at a North Carolina high school before being taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement saying the student was shot Monday morning at Butler High School in Matthews. The Matthews Police Department said the student was taken to a hospital but couldn't provide information on the injuries.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

The police statement said the suspect was also a student. Investigators have the weapon used. Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident," and authorities have secured the campus.

The school district says there is no further immediate danger.

The campus about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte is on lockdown and parents are being notified of what happened.