Student shot at South Carolina middle school, suspect believed to be classmate

A student was shot at a South Carolina middle school Thursday and authorities believe the suspect is a fellow classmate.

More than 100 deputies are at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, working to identify the shooter, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. A request for backup was called in at about 12:30 p.m. by the school's resource officer.

One student was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, their condition is not yet known, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe the suspect is another student at the school, but have not released additional details.

Parents have been instructed to bring identification and go a local church in order to pickup their children, according to a statement from the school.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.