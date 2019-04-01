Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 1, 2019, 5:37 PM GMT / Updated April 1, 2019, 5:49 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

An Arkansas eighth-grader brought a concealed weapon to school and shot a fellow classmate on Monday morning in what police called a "premeditated attack."

The shooting occurred at Prescott High School, in Prescott, about 90 minutes southwest of Little Rock, at about 9:15 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody.

Both students are 14, and the suspect is a boy, Prescott Police Chief Joseph Beavers told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

“We did have school resource officers on scene at the school so everything was contained in just a matter of seconds,” the police chief said.

The identity of the victim, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, has not been released, the Prescott School District said in a statement on its Facebook page. The victim is in stable condition, according to the police chief.

No other injuries were reported, the school district said.

Students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

Classes were scheduled to resume on Tuesday.