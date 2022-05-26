Students stage walkouts across U.S. to protest Texas school massacre

Thousands of students staged walkouts at schools and college campuses across the country Thursday to demand stricter gun control in the wake of the Texas school massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Starting at noon (ET), waves of students — some wearing orange, which is the color of the gun violence prevention movement — abandoned their classes and headed outside to protest, often accompanied by their teachers and cheered on by their parents.

“I think there is something so devastating about 10-year-olds being killed and students across the country are realizing this could have been any of us,” said Maddie Ahmadi, a 17-year-old junior at Essex High School in Essex Junction, Vermont.

Outside Los Angeles, more than 150 students at Crescenta Valley High School walked out their classes at noon.

"Unfortunately this has not been the first time we students have been forced to act," said 17-year-old senior Roan Thibault, who remembered being in middle school the first time he took part in a walkout to demand more gun control after the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"It's a shame lawmakers have not been listening to us," he said. "Two years ago there was a threat at my high school which turned out to be nothing. But for many of us it was the most frightening moment of our lives."

The nationwide protests were organized by a group called Students Demand Action, which is affiliated with the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Enough is enough,” the students group said on the internet “toolkit” it used to organize the nationwide protests. “Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools…We need more than thoughts and prayers. We demand action from our lawmakers now.”

On its website, the student group noted that gun violence was the leading cause of death for American children and teenagers.

“It’s impossible to say exactly how many students took part, but we know we had over 200 events where hundreds of students took part,” said Sarah Harris of Everytown for Gun Safety. “This is not the first time students have advocated for gun safety in the wake of a tragedy.”

Students at Ahmadi's school staged their walkout on Wednesday.

“It was the first walkout in the country and we did it at 10:50 a.m., right in the middle of classes, because we knew that was when the most students and teachers would be in the school,” Ahmadi said. “Our teachers walked out with us.”

Ahmadi said students at her school have staged protests before, but the tragedy in Texas struck them especially hard.

She acknowledged that making a difference in the gun control debate is an uphill battle.

“Sadly, we know these moments of collective action don’t lead to immense change,” Ahmadi said. “But we know that at least a 100 Americans die every day from gunfire and my hope is that students will keep up the pressure to get the politicians to do something about it.”

Students form a "U" on the field after walking out of class at Oxford High School on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Mandi Wright / Detroit Free Press via USA Today Network

In Michigan, one of the most poignant demonstrations took place Thursday at Oxford High School.

Located about 45 miles north of Detroit, four students were killed and seven others — including a teacher — were wounded at the high school in November by a 15-year-old sophomore who allegedly used a gun his parents bought him to wreak havoc, police said.

When the Oxford High School students emerged from the school, they were met with applause from many parents parked across the street who kept clapping as they marched across the campus to the football field. There, the students formed a big "U" in memory of the children and teachers killed Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

“It meant a lot to me because of the shooting that happened," 16-year-old sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News. "We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it."