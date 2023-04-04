Suicide note, weapons and ammunition found in Nashville shooter's home, officials say

A suicide note, weapons and ammunition belonging to Nashville Christian school shooter Audrey Hale were found by officers conducting a search warrant at the shooter's home, according to officials.

The warrant also revealed that Hale’s 28th birthday was March 24, three days before the shooting.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a list of 47 items and groups of items they found belonging to Hale, including several journals, a shotgun, cellphones and laptops.

Officers found folders and journals with notes on firearms courses and school shootings, according to the search warrant.

They also found a school photo and five year books from The Covenant School, where Hale was a former student and gunned down six people, including three children March 27.

Hale had been under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and hid weapons in the family home, unbeknownst to their parents, police said.

According to officials, Hale legally purchased seven weapons from five local stores and later sold one of the firearms. Three of the weapons were used in the shooting.

Last Monday, Hale fired several rounds into a door at The Covenant School, gaining access to it.

Hale had planned the attack for months, according to journals police found in the shooter’s car and bedroom.

Police said the shooter, who acted alone, fired 152 rounds — 126 of them 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 of them 9 mm rounds.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9, were killed along with substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, school head Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.