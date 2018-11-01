“On behalf of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Executive Board, I want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Captain Cory Barr of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department ... We would also like to offer our prayers and support to our sisters and brothers of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the crew of Sun Prairie EMS who attended to Captain Barr at the scene and transported him to the hospital," Mahlon said.

After a search of the building where the explosion took place, no one was found inside. Officials said a few businesses suffered "significant damage" and that one civilian had been transported to the hospital but had been released.

In total, six firefighters were taken to the hospital, including the firefighter that died and another who was seriously injured, but expected to recover.

The powerful blast around 7:15 p.m. sent a plume of smoke and flames into the air. Firefighters were still battling flames more than three hours after the explosion.