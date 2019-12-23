A white Christmas will be nothing but a dream on Wednesday, as an unseasonable warm spell is set to blanket much of America.
Aside from a few patches of the Sierra mountains and Rockies, no major U.S. city outside of Denver is expected to see any snowfall on Christmas Day.
The mercury is expected to reach a toasty 52 degrees in Chicago on Wednesday, in what could mark the warmest Christmas Day in the Second City since it also reached 52 degrees in 1994.
Other major U.S. cities such as New York, where's expected to be 44 degrees on Wednesday, Philadelphia (47 degrees), Dallas (71 degrees), Washington D.C. (50 degrees) and Houston (72 degrees) are all expected to have their warmest Christmas Days since 2016.
The warm New York weather could help ease the Christmas crush at airports.
For example, at New York City's LaGuardia Airport where an average of 43,000 people pass through daily, up to 50,000 travelers are expected on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, TSA officials said.
Then at nearby Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, a typical weekday sees about 60,000 passengers and crew members screened, but nearly 70,000 are likely to come through Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, according to the TSA.
Los Angeles might be among the few major U.S. cities to feel a chill, at least by its sunny standards, with a forecast high of 56 degrees on Wednesday — down from 63 degrees on Christmas Day last year and 71 degrees on Dec. 25, 2017.
And just 400 miles to the north, San Francisco is set for a 53-degree Wednesday, down from 59 degrees last year and 56 degrees on Christmas Day in 2017.
If you're absolutely desperate for snow and money is no object, then head over to Telluride, Colorado, where there's the possibility white Christmas. A little more than one inch could fall on that southwest Colorado winter getaway on Wednesday.
Santa Claus will still need to bundle up this week, as it'll be negative 16 degrees in North Pole, Alaska, on Wednesday, forecasters said.