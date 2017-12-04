Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court late Monday allowed complete enforcement of the latest version of President Donald Trump's restriction on travel to the U.S., giving the White House a rare courtroom win over the travel ban issue.

With just two noted dissents, the court lifted lower court rulings that had exempted certain family members of people in the United States from the travel limits — including grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-and-sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Protesters rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images file

The federal government is now free to completely enforce the restrictions on visa applicants announced in late September.

The rules keep the ban on visas from five of the six countries from the original travel executive order — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — but lift restrictions on visitors from the Sudan. And they add new limits on visitors and immigrants from Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela.

Lawsuits challenging the new restrictions, brought by Hawaii and a refugee group, continue to play out in the lower courts. The Supreme Court will revisit the issue of whether to let the entire ban be enforced or whether to exempt close family members, once the other appeals reach the justices early next year.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they would have kept the family exemptions in place while the issue is on appeal.

"It's unfortunate that the full ban can move forward for now," said Omar Jadwat of the ACLU. "We continue to stand for freedom, equality, and for those who are unfairly being separated from their loved ones."

Despite the rare win on the issue, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the administration was not surprised.

"The proclamation is lawful and essential to protecting our homeland, Gidley said. "We look forward to presenting a fuller defense of the proclamation as the pending cases work their way through the courts."

Judges in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Hawaii's challenge to the latest travel restriction, and the Fourth Circuit will hear a challenge from International Refugee Assistance. The Supreme Court's order Monday does not limit the options of the lower courts in ruling on the travel ban's constitutionality or legality.