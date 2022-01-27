IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Supreme Court denies Oklahoma inmate's request to halt upcoming execution

The decision paves the way for Grant to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Image: Oklahoma Death Gurney Execution
The gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla., on Oct . 9, 2014.Sue Ogrocki / AP file
By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request from a death row inmate in Oklahoma to stop his upcoming lethal injection.

In a brief order, the court indicated 46-year-old Donald Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution was denied. The decision paves the way for Grant to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Grant’s attorneys had argued that Oklahoma’s three-drug protocol exposes him to a constitutionally unacceptable risk of severe pain, and they had asked the court to reinstate him as a plaintiff in a separate lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s protocol. But a federal judge denied that request, a decision that was upheld by both an appellate court and now the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grant was convicted and sentenced to die for killing two Del City hotel workers during a robbery in 2001.