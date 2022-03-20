Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a statement Sunday.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, part of the Johns Hopkins Health System, on Friday night, court officials said.

Tests showed he had an infection, and he has been receiving intravenous antibiotics, according to the court's statement.

Thomas' symptoms were abating, he was comfortable, and he could be released in the next few days, the court said.

Thomas will still participate in cases that he may miss by using briefs, transcripts, and oral arguments, sometimes delivered virtually, the court said.

The court is currently operating with a 6-3 conservative majority. An absences by Thomas would be unlikely to unsettle that majority.

The health and well-being of members of the Supreme Court is always closely watched, particularly for justices whose judicial philosophy differs from the party that controls the White House. Thomas is one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court.

Vacancies are rare, but the Senate will begin hearings on Monday for President Joe Biden's first pick to the court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Thomas has been the subject of recent discussion about the court. The justice's wife, Ginni Thomas, recently discussed attending the rally held by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 before a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.