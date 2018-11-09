Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Pete Williams and Elisha Fieldstadt

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday, a day after she was admitted and treated for three fractured ribs following a fall in her office.

Ginsburg, 85, planned to work from home Friday.

Ginsburg went home after the Wednesday night fall but then went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort.

Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment.

Ginsburg, the court's eldest justice, was appointed to the Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.

"On the Basis of Sex," which premiered Thursday to correlate with her 25-year anniversary on the Court, is based on her early career and premiered in Hollywood Thursday night.

At the premiere, Ginsburg's nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, said the justice was "up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing?"

He added that she was also "cracking jokes," according to Reuters.

Stiepleman wrote the script for the film. Another film, "RBG," chronicling Ginsburg's life and rise to a popular culture icon in more recent years premiered earlier this year.

A scene in that documentary shows Ginsburg working out — lifting weights, doing pushups — with her trainer, Bryant Johnson.

"To all the stressed out people in America, remember that the justice is TAN. Now, I always use that acronym: TAN. She’s tough as nails. You think three ribs are going to stop Justice?," Johnson said in an interview published by The Cut Friday.

Ginsburg has overcome health issues in the past and survived both colon and pancreatic cancer. In 2014, she underwent a heart stent procedure and had also previously suffered broken ribs.

Johnson said when Ginsburg had broken her ribs, she wanted to work out the next day. This time, he said they'll wait about a week to work out and then take it easy. "We may not do planks, we may, it all depends," he said.

Ginsburg, who has two children, said in August that she would like to remain a justice for another five years.