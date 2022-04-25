Supreme Court will hear appeal of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who was convicted of murdering a young grocery store clerk in 1996 but has long maintained his innocence, will have his appeal taken up by the Supreme Court.

The high court said Monday that it will review the case based on Reed's challenge of whether Texas' post-conviction DNA statute is constitutional. A year ago, a lower court rejected Reed's bid to have the murder weapon — a belt belonging to the 19-year-old victim, Stacey Stites — tested for DNA, writing that the "claim is barred by the statute of limitations."

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Reed first became aware in 2014 "that his right to access that evidence was allegedly being violated," and pointed out that more than two years had passed beyond the applicable statute of limitations for him to claim that his constitutional rights had been violated.

The justices are expected to hear the case in the fall, The Associated Press reported.

A re-examination of Reed's case by the Supreme Court is a pivotal development after ongoing legal fillings by his team.

Reed's claims of innocence have been championed by celebrities, including reality television star Kim Kardashian, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and the singer Rihanna, as well as a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers in the weeks leading up to his planned execution in November 2019.

With just days before he was set to die by lethal injection, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended that Gov. Greg Abbott grant Reed a reprieve as new witnesses and forensic evidence that were uncovered in the years since he was convicted of killing Stites cast doubt on the prosecution's case.

Separately, the Court of Criminal Appeals also stepped in, halting the execution and sending the case back to the trial court for his claims to be reviewed.

But last fall, a state district judge ruled that Reed doesn’t deserve a new trial, clearing the way for the Court of Criminal Appeals to similarly deny him.

His execution remains delayed indefinitely amid the appeals court's review. It is separate from the Supreme Court's impending action.

Reed, who is Black, was found guilty by an all-white jury in the 1996 abduction, rape and slaying of Stites, a white grocery store worker in the central Texas town of Bastrop, east of Austin.

In 1998, prosecutors at the trial laid out how Reed encountered Stites on the road as she drove to work. After she stopped for him, they said, he raped and strangled her with her own belt. Stites was weeks away from getting married to a police officer named Jimmy Fennell.

Semen was found inside Stites, and police matched the DNA to that of Reed, who was arrested a year later. Reed's sperm had previously been collected as part of an unrelated sexual assault investigation.

Reed initially denied to investigators that he knew Stites. But he later explained to them why they discovered his DNA: He said he and Stites were having a clandestine and consensual sexual relationship, one that was taboo because it was interracial.

He said they met at a game room where they played pool, and they last had sex a couple of days before her death. Reed’s sperm was the only physical evidence that connected him to Stites at the crime scene.

Reed's lawyers, in pushing for another trial, pointed to new witnesses who had come forward and forensic evidence that had been re-evaluated. That includes people who questioned Reed's conviction and, in some cases, implicated Fennell.

Reed's lawyers did not immediately comment about the Supreme Court's decision to review the case.