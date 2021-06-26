Surfside mayor wants to evacuate condos neighboring building that collapsed

As crews continue to search for survivors in Thursday's partial collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condo building, officials are considering whether a neighboring building should be temporarily evacuated.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBC Miami that he asked U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava if Champlain Towers North should be vacated in order for a forensic study to be conducted.

Part of the building's sister condominium, Champlain Towers South, was reduced to rubble early Thursday morning when a portion of it collapsed. At least four people have died and 11 others were injured. More than 150 people remain unaccounted for, Levine Cava told reporters on Friday.

Burkett told NBC Miami that he does not believe Champlain Towers North could potentially fall down, but said he did not have an answer about whether the building is safe, noting that it is the same design as Champlain Towers South and was probably built with the same material.

According to Miami Condo Investments, Champlain Towers North is 12 stories, the same as its sister property, and has 111 condos.

The cause of Thursday's collapse is still under investigation. A 2018 structural report was released overnight that shows evidence of cracks and damage in the building. According to the report, an engineer warned that there was "major structural damage" in the condominium.

Burkett told NBC Miami that he has not yet received the report and asked for it to be sent to him. He also said he was not aware of its findings.

Miami-Dade officials plan to hold a press conference Saturday morning to provide an update on the collapse.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.