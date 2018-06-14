Surge in children separated at border floods facility for undocumented immigrants

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BROWNSVILLE, Tex. — Life inside the biggest licensed child care facility in the nation for undocumented immigrant children, housing nearly 1,500 boys ranging from 10 to 17 years old, looks more like incarceration than temporary shelter.

The boys, a mix of children who crossed into the U.S. unaccompanied and those who were separated from their parents under Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new zero-tolerance policy, spend 22 hours per day during the week (21 hours on weekends) locked inside a converted former Walmart, packing five into rooms built for four.

NBC News was among the first news organizations granted access to the overcrowded Casa Padre facility in Texas, where the average stay of the 1,469 boys sleeping there Wednesday night is 52 days before the minors are placed with a sponsor.