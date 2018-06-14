Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Life inside the biggest licensed child care facility in the nation for children brought into the U.S. illegally looks more like incarceration than temporary shelter.

The children, a mix of those who crossed into the U.S. unaccompanied and those who were separated from their parents under Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new zero-tolerance policy, spend 22 hours per day during the week (21 hours on weekends) locked inside a converted former Walmart, packing five into rooms built for four.

It currently houses nearly 1,500 boys ranging from 10 to 17 years old.

NBC News was among the first news organizations granted access to the overcrowded Casa Padre facility.

The average stay at the center in Brownsville is 52 days. After that, minors are placed with a sponsor.