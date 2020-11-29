Surveillance video released after series of 'unprovoked attacks' in Massachusetts

Authorities in Massachusetts released surveillance videos Saturday of a suspect believed to be linked to a series of "unprovoked attacks" on 10 people in the city of Waltham.

The video shows a person who the Waltham Police Department previously said carried out five of the assaults in a large apartment complex north of downtown Waltham between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20.

Waltham Police released a surveillance video showing a man suspected of attacking random people in Waltham, Mass. Waltham Police via Facebook

Those attacks occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the department said.

NBC Boston reported that another five people have been assaulted in downtown Waltham since then.

The department did not immediately respond to a request seeking more details, but the station reported that one of the assaults was on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier. A USPS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another victim, David Cameros, told the station that he was struck in the head by what he believes is a bat while smoking a cigarette outside the apartment complex.

The assault left him with a fractured skull, NBC Boston reported, and photos shared with the station showed him in the hospital with a bandaged head and badly bruised eye.

In the surveillance videos, the man can be seen running and walking.

Waltham is a city of roughly 62,000 people 11 miles west of Boston.