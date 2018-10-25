Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

Security footage released Wednesday shows a suspect shooting at police from inside one of President Donald Trump's hotels.

Former adult film actor Jonathan Oddi, 42, was arrested in May after the incident and charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft. Security footage from Trump National Doral Miami resort appears to show Oddi pacing the lobby barefoot.

Jonathan Oddi Miami-Dade Corrections

Oddi, a resident of Doral, Florida, unfurls an American flag onto the hotel's reception desk and puts what appears to be a handgun down before picking it back up several times. At one point, Oddi stopped to put socks on his bare feet.

Witnesses said at the time that Oddi was making disparaging remarks about Trump, as well as pointing a handgun at people before shooting into the ceiling.

Flashing lights can be seen later in the video, and Oddi puts his hands up in an initial surrender before exchanging gunfire with police. He was hospitalized for multiple wounds to his legs.

His attorney, Christopher M. DeCoste, said the video shows a man in the throes of a "mental breakdown."

"A breakdown further evidenced in body-cam footage later at the hospital. It can also be seen with a quick look into his eyes in his booking photograph," DeCoste said in a statement. "A defendant can be found not guilty by reason of insanity. This evidence could support such a finding. This end would not result in outright release, but rather intensive and clearly necessary treatment.”