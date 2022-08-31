Surviving Monkees member Micky Dolenz sues the FBI, asks for files on him and his bandmates

Micky Dolenz, the last living member of The Monkees, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Justice, seeking any records the agency might be holding about the hit made-for-TV band.

The FBI has previously acknowledged it kept tabs on the group but much of the agency's records are still being unjustly kept secret, according to the federal civil complaint.

"The individual members of the Monkees, both in their own right and as a group, were known to have associated with other musicians and individuals whose activities were monitored and/or investigated by the FBI to include, but not limited to: John Winston Lennon (and the other three Beatles as well) and Jimi Hendrix," according to the filing by Donlez's lawyer Mark Zaid.

"This lawsuit is designed to obtain any records the FBI created and/or possesses on the Monkees as well as its individual members."

Zaid speculated the FBI has notes about band members comings, going and social activities.

"If I had to guess, it would pertain to who they hung around with within the counter-culture, anti-war and drug entertainment community," Zaid said in a statement to NBC News.

A rep for the Department of Justice could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

George Michael "Micky" Dolenz Jr., 77, is the only surviving member of the group, formed for an NBC sitcom of the same name for two seasons in 1966-68.

Michael Nesmith, the group's most acclaimed musician, was 78 when he passed away late last year.

Group heartthrob Davey Jones died at age 66 in 2012.

Bassist and singer Peter Tork was 77 at the time of his passing in 2019.

Their most famous songs include "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer," "A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You," "Daydream Believer" and "Pleasant Valley Sunday."