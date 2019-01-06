Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Saphora Smith

A man has admitted to driving the vehicle from which Jazmine Barnes, 7, was fatally shot in Texas last week, according to a prosecutor at Harris County Probate Court.

Eric Black Jr. told officials he was driving the vehicle while another suspect Larry W. opened fire from the front seat on the vehicle in which Jazmine was a passenger, the prosecutor said in court.

Black, 20, was arrested Saturday night in Texas and admitted to taking part in the shooting, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Officials have filed a capital murder charge against Black after he was identified based on a tip. He is currently being held without bail.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, was fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot in Harris County, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2018. Family photo

The prosecutor said the anonymous source who tipped off the police identified Larry W. by name and described him as a black male. Police initially said that witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s.

The source told police that the suspects had mistaken the car Jazmine was riding in for somebody else’s and that it was shot at “by mistake.”

The prosecutor added that the source, who communicated with the police via email, said Black and Larry W. did not know they had shot into the car carrying the 7-year-olduntil they saw the story on the news later that day.

Meanwhile, Black admitted to driving what he said was a rental vehicle and told officials that the pistol used was at his residence, according to the prosecutor.

He gave officials permission to search his property and investigators later recovered a 9 mm pistol consistent with the shell casings recovered from the scene, the prosecutor added.

It was not immediately clear if the other suspect, Larry W., has been arrested.

Jazmine was killed after a gunman fired into the car that she was riding in with her mother and siblings at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, officials said. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the prosecutor at Harris County Probate Court.

With no apparent provocation or motive in the shooting, and with an initial description of a suspect as a white man, the killing had raised fears that it could have been racially motivated. Jazmine's mother, who was also wounded, said before the arrest that she believed the shooting was possibly a hate crime.

Earlier Saturday, community members held a rally near the business close to where the shooting took place, calling for justice for the slain girl.

Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, said at the rally that she believed the killer would be caught, and that "there’s too many people out here looking for this man."

The killing prompted gestures of support, and more than $100,000 was raised for a reward in an effort spearheaded by civil rights activist Shaun King.

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and a Houston police officer stepped up to pay for the girl’s funeral. Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he would pledge his playoff check to help the family and the effort to find the suspect.