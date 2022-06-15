Suspect who allegedly threatened mass murder, causing cancelation of Missouri schools, in custody

Police in Missouri announced Wednesday they had arrested person who had allegedly threatened a mass shooting causing at least 8 Kansas City-area school districts to cancel all activities.

The Blue Springs Police Department said that charges against the suspect, who was not identified, were pending.

The department got a call at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday from someone who saw a "suspicious Snapchat post, where the individual made a comment which threatened 'killing people — mass murdering.'"

Police said no location was specified and later in the night announced they had been "made aware of a threat regarding a mass shooting, and have been working with other law enforcement agencies to locate the individual who made the general threat."

"In these times it is best to proceed with caution and be aware of surroundings, but not to panic or jump to conclusions," they added.

The Blue Springs School District, about 19 miles outside of Kansas City, Missouri, posted on Facebook an hour later that all school activities would be canceled on Wednesday.

"We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe," said the statement from the district.

Seven more districts — Lone Jack C-6, Grain Valley Schools, Fort Osage School District, Oak Grove R-VI School District, Independence School District, Odessa R-VII and Lee's Summit R-7 School District — followed in canceling summer school, daycare and camp activities Wednesday.

Many specified that the threat was not made against their district, but closures would take place out of an abundance of caution.